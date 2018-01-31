Lawyer Lauds Army, DSS Over Obataosu’s Death

A Port Harcourt -based lawyer and human rights crusader, Mr. Chinonye Okocha has lauded the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, Port Harcourt for their efforts in bringing to book the culprits, who killed Christians on January 1, 2018.

Okocha, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday, thanked the law enforcement agencies for doing what he described as a good work.

He said the death of the most wanted criminal, Oluchi Igwedibia, aka Obataosu has restored confidence among the people of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State.

Okocha expressed hope that the economic life of the local communities would be re stored.

According to him, Johnson Igwedibia and his cohorts had unleashed mayhem in the area, thereby crippling the economic mainstay of the people.

He expressed regrets that thousands of persons had been killed within the period that Don Waney held sway in the area.

The Port Harcourt lawyer noted that both the army and the DSS had demonstrated enough will power in tracking Oluchi Igwedibia to Auchi, Edo State.

He commended the soldiers and DSS officials for the victory and prayed God to continue to guide them in their effort to bring to book the criminals on the wanted list.

Okocha urged all to support them in their efforts to make Rivers State a peaceful state.

He expressed optimism that Rivers State would be more secure and much better in 2018.