Ideye Completes Loan Move To Malaga

Brown Ideye has joined Spanish LaLiga side Malaga on loan from Tianjin Teda.

After an underwhelming debut campaign in the Chinese Super League where he bagged just four goals in 14 league games, the 29-year-old has opted for a temporary move to Spain to bolster his chances of playing for Gernot Rohr’s squad in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ideye moved to China in February 2017 after his incredible goalscoring run for Olympiakos having registered 23 efforts in 44 league games across two seasons.

The former West Bromwich will be aiming to help the White and Sky Blues in their relegation survival as they languish at the bottom of the La Liga table with 13 points from 21 games.

“Brown Ideye is on loan to Málaga CF for the remainder of the season, from Chinese outfit, Tianjin Teda,” the statement reads on the club website.

“The striker successfully passed the relevant medical examination at Vithas Salud Rincón Medical Center Rosaleda.”