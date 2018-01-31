Healing Powers Of African Star Apple (Udara)

Almost everywhere you go, you will see “African Star Apple” popularly called “udara” in native tongue being hawked or displayed in trays, the yellow and whitish sap from its stalk is alluring. Unfortunately, most people especially the folk ignore this natural fruit, some of them say udara is for women, and this may be reason why woman are usually drawn to the fruit. In other words, women consume it more than the men.

This feminine view of udara fruit is not only erroneous it denies the men numerous health benefits they could have derived from eating this popular and common fruit.

This season (January –April) provides another opportunity for the manfolk to change their perception of Udara and join women and children in savouring the taste of this wonderful fruit, which is indigenous to the African continent.

Apart from its lovely sweet or sour taste, there are a lot of medicinal virtues in “Udara” scientifically known as (chrysophyllum albidum).

The sap of Udara have been found to have high Vitamin C than, ranges and guava. The yellowish gummy sap of the fruit is refreshing to the gums.

A recently study by researchers at Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State showed that the local cherry fruit of Udara lowers blood sugar and cholesterol , and could be useful in treating heart problems.

The cotyledons from the seeds are used as ointments in the treatment of vaginal infections in Yoruba land.

It has been reported that metabolic extracts from the fruit leaves have strong antibacterial activity against Salmovella typhimurim and staphylococcus aureus.

The bark of Udara tree is used locally in most parts of Igboland for healing cough and yellow fever, while the leaves are employed to treat malaria high blood pressure and anaemia.

Further findings have revealed that the yellow colour of “Udara” indicate that it has a lot of carotenoids making it high in Vitamin A, a powerful eye nutrient that promotes better vision.

The sap of Udara can be sour or sweet but its packed with medicinal nutrients. For instance, the slime from the sap nourishes the tongue and builds Saliva. Any Saliva enhancing food helps excite enzymes in the body for better health and digestion.

Those suffering from Ulcer either peptic or duodenal can use Udara to reduce gas and stomach aches.

The slime or sap of the fruits really helpful to cover wounds on the stomach lining and is relieful. So why not buy Udara fruit today and enjoy nature’s healing power?