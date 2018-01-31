Guinea FA In Search Of New Coach

The Guinean Football Association is set to advertise the vacant national team coaching job after sacking Kanfory Bangoura.

Bangoura parted ways with the Syli Nationale after a disastrous run at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament (CHAN) in Morocco.

According to FEGUIFOOT secretary general Akoi Koivogui, they will advertise the coaching job this week.

“We are going to advertise the post, possibly as early as next week, and see all interested candidates,” Koivogui said on Friday.

“We are looking for a coach that could take Guinea to the next level.

“The person must have a vision and be able to work with other Guinean coaches.

“When committee cames out with a certain criteria, then we will advertise the position. The decisions and recommendations must be theirs.

“There is still information to be gathered, but we need someone to continue with the team and get the results that we need.

“There are two ways, a short term for a quick solution or a longer term that can be five years.”