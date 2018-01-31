Collect Your PVC To Re-Elect Wike, COS Urges

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt Engr Emeka Woke has called on Rivers people to go out en-masse to register, collect their permanent voters’ cards and re-elect Governor Nyesom Wike in 2019.

Speaking last Saturday in Oduoha Ogbakiri, Emohua Local Government Area during the Hon Morrison Jim empowerment initiative, Woke said that Rivers people would continue to enjoy quality projects beyond 2019, if the governor was re-elected.

He said as a mark of honour for the validation of the election of Wike’s election by the Supreme Court on January 27, 2016, Rivers people should intensify mobilisation for the re-election of the governor.

Woke praised the over 100 All Progressives Congress (APC) members who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for returning home, and promised that they would be treated as equal partners in the party.

The chief of staff said: “Ensure you have your voter’s card. These voters’ cards will help you to re-elect Wike so that he can continue with his good works.”

He stated that the state government was reconstructing the Ogbakiri Health Centre, to ensure the people have access to quality healthcare.

While thanking the people of Ogbakiri for their support for Wike, he commended the people of Ward Two in Ogbakiri for being committed to the NEW Rivers Vision.

Woke explained that he and the member representing Emohua State Constituency at the Rivers House of Assembly, Sam Ogeh, would fund a water supply project for the ward.

Also speaking, the member representing Emohua Constituency at the Rivers State House of Assembly, Sam Ogeh commended Hon Morrison Jim for the empowerment initiative.

He said that PDP members in the state had always followed the footsteps of Wike in the empowerment of less privileged persons.