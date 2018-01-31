Church Ordains 455 Reverend Ministers

A total of 455 Pastors were recently elevated to the rank of Reverend Ministers in a colourful ceremony organised by the Assemblies of God Nigeria.

Performing the ordination in Okpoto Community in Ebonyi State, General Superintendent of the church, Rev. Chidi Okoroafor urged the newly elevated ministers to be exemplary in the teachings of Jesus Christ gospel.

Okorafor advised them to love one another in the vineyard of Jesus Christ, stressing that they should be good ambassadors of the church.

He urged them to concentrate on the work of the ministry, rather than pursuing positions by way of politicking with the things of God.

According to him, “you should use the elevation to be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ as well as blessings to humanity by bringing relief to the dying world”.

He further told them to build society with the gospel of Christ, instead of clamouring for things of the world, which are vanities.

In a message at the event titled. “Ambassadors of signs and wonders” the man of God admonished them to be patriotic citizens to the Nigerian nation by seeking for the salvation and the deliverance of sinners by way of prayers and evangelism.

In his vote of thanks at the ordination, General Secretary of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Godwin Amaowoh appreciated the leadership style of the General Superintendent describing him as “a detribalized leader whose charisma has brought good tidings to the ministry and society.

Those elevated from Rivers North District include Reverend Godswill T. Stewart of Nwigwe Church I, Woji, Port Harcourt, Chris Amaechi of Federal Housing Estate Church, Woji, Mrs. Imaobong Pepple of Ilom Church and Sunday Omeka of Ogbatai Church, Woji, Port Harcourt among others.

Speaking with The Tide shortly after the ordination, minister in-charge of the Assemblies of God Church, Nwigone I, Woji, Rev. Godswill Stewart thanked the Almighty God for finding him and others worthy of the elevation through his servant and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor.

He assured that he will use his position to work for the good of the society, especially to save sinners and win more souls for heaven.

Bethel Toby