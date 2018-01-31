Belema Oil To Create 12,000 Jobs …Gives 374 Students Scholarships

As part of measures to enhance sustainable development and wealth creation in the Niger Delta, one of the leading indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria, Belema Oil Producing Limited, has restated its plans to create 12,000 jobs through foreign direct investments.

The company said that this would be made possible if its proposal before President Muhammadu Buhari to enlarge its operational coast gets the required nod.

President, Belema Oil Producing Limited, Jack-rich Tein Junior, disclosed this during the 2017 NNPC/Belema Oil joint venture host communities scholarship award for post-graduate, undergraduate, and post-primary schools in Port Harcourt, last Sunday.

Jack-rich said 374 persons benefited from the 2017 edition of the Belema Oil’s annual scholarship scheme, and pledged the commitment of the company to sustain the programme.

He said the Belema Oil model was created toward actualizing the local content policy by collaborating with relevant institutions to achieve full integration of Nigerians in the oil and gas business as anticipated by the Federal Government.

He said N70million was spent in the 2017 edition of the scholarship scheme, adding that about N100million was earmarked yearly to cover the various academic disciplines across the globe.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Alabo T.O. Graham-Douglas commended the President of Belema Oil over his initiative, and urged other indigenous companies in the Niger Delta to borrow a leaf from the company by implementing people-friendly corporate social responsibility policies in host communities.

Also speaking, the representative of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), a regulatory agency in the oil sector, Toru Adeforuwa, said in line with the Joint Venture agreement with NNPC, oil and gas companies were required to create the enabling environment to enhance the effective delivery of essential services to their host communities.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, who was represented by Mrs Dandeson Brown, commended the gesture of Belema Oil in awarding scholarships to people from host communities.

The commissioner urged beneficiaries of the scholarships to take advantage of the scheme to add value to their communities, and also give back to the society.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Sylvanus Nwankwo commended Belema Oil for the gesture, and assured the readiness of the Rivers State Government to partner with companies to achieve development in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme, who spoke with The Tide, expressed gratitude to Belema Oil for creating the platform for them excel in their academics, and promised to make judicious use of the opportunity.

Taneh Beemene