Arsenal has sent Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali on loan to Dutch club MVV Maastricht for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.
The 19-year-old spent last season with Maastricht, but was sent to VVV Venlo at the beginning of this campaign.
A statement on Maastricht’s official website reads,“Attacking midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has returned to the Geusselt Stadium.
“As in the 2016-2017 season, Nwakali was loaned from Arsenal until the end of the current season.
“The 19-year-old Nwakali is under contract until June 2021 with the English Premier League club.
“Nwakali played 34 official matches for MVV Maastricht last season, during which he found the net three times.
“MVV Maastricht only awaits the employment permit for the Nigerian, but it is expected that this will be a formality.”
Arsenal’s Nwakali Joins Maastricht On Loan
