Agric Dev: Group Seeks Public, Private Sectors’ Synergy

A Non-Governmental Organistion (NGO), African Global Development for Positive Change (ADI), in Rivers State has called for governments’ collaboration with private sector, NGOs, institutions as well as agencies towards agricultural growth to reduce unemployment among the youths in the country.

The National President of the group, Prince Dan Mbachi who made the call last Monday, when he led some youths on a sensitisation seminar at Omega Power Ministry (OPM) multi-crops farm in Port Harcourt, commended the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere for such agricultural programme to engage youths in the state.

Mbachi, who noted the importance of agriculture in human existence, said no society can exist in terms of human capital development without agricultural growth.

The group president attributed the Nigerian economic recession to the years of neglect of agriculture, expressing the need for government to drive the development of agriculture in the society, especially in the rural areas of the country.

He said agricultural development is a collective effort that needed the collaboration of private sector, individuals, churches and agencies to work with governments to ensure adequate food production, employment of young graduates, as well as boost the economy of the state and Nigeria.

Mbachi, who listed the human empowerment programmes embarked upon by the O.P.M. General Overseer called on well-meaning Nigerians and organisations as well as institutions to borrow a leaf from OPM Church to boost agriculture as to reduce unemployment and hunger in the country.

The group president, who identified hunger as one of the major factors igniting criminal activities in the society, expressed the need for government to gear its policies toward agricultural development in the society.

Enoch Epelle