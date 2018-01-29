Wike Wins Leadership Gov Of The Year 2017

The nomination of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as the Leadership Governor of the Year 2017 was endorsed by two former Heads of State and a Supreme Court Justice, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Abdul Gombe, has said.

Speaking while presenting the letter nominating Wike as Leadership Governor of the Year 2017 at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, the Group Managing Director of Leadership Newspaper, Abdul Gombe lauded the governor’s leadership traits.

He said: “Your nomination was endorsed by two former heads of state and a retired Supreme Court justice. Success in leadership is built on a careful and deliberate plan. The governor has succeeded in leadership.”

The GMD said that Rivers State was reaping from a prepared leader who has provided the right leadership for the people.

According to Gombe, “We thought that with the political activities in the state, Wike would be distracted from delivering on his mandate.”

He said: “But we are pleasantly surprised that Wike hit the ground running, and has delivered key projects across the state. We have noticed what the Acting President means when he described the governor as ‘Mr Projects’”.

Gombe said if the governor continues at this rate, he will get a national platform because of his achievements in Rivers State.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike dedicated the award to God and the people of Rivers State who gave him the privilege to serve the state.

Wike said that he will sustain the delivery of projects and programmes for the people of the state as he wants to promote the state as a place where things work.

The governor urged the media to work towards the promotion of democracy, because it will be bad for the country to lose her democracy status.

Wike advised the media to insist on credible elections in 2019 for the emergence of persons duly elected by the people.

It would be recalled that Wike is Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017; Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2017; New Telegraph Man of the Year, 2017; and Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year, 2017.