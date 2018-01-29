Water Supply, Sanitation Council Gets New Executive Director

Mr Rolf Luyendijk will assume duty as the new Executive Director of the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) with effect from March 1.

Mr Brad Herbert and Ms Ebele Okeke, Co-chairpersons of the WSSCC Governing Board said this in a statement which was given to newsmen in Abuja last Tuesday.

Luyendijk will take over from Dr Chris Williams, who served as Executive Director from November 2012 to December 31, 2017.

Luyendijk, a Dutch national, also served as Chief of Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for UNICEF in Afghanistan, and as UNICEF’s Senior WASH Statistics and Monitoring Specialist.

“I am very excited to join WSSCC and its many partners in their efforts to accelerate progress on sanitation and to make a difference, especially in the lives of the most marginalised and disadvantaged people.

“I will particularly support girls’ education through menstrual hygiene management as an entry point for empowerment and life-long learning.

“WSSCC holds a unique mandate within the United Nations system as the only UN body fully dedicated to sanitation and hygiene.

“I see it as my role to make the most of that position by facilitating national platforms for collaboration with governments, civil society partners, private sector initiatives to reach Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Target 6.2 on sanitation,” Luyendijk said in a statement.

Herbert and Okeke said that Luyendijk had a proven track record at UNICEF and elsewhere as a leader and a manager, adding that he would provide leadership for the council in efforts to deliver its strategic plans.

They said that Luyendijk, over the past 20 years, had worked with several UN organisations in Afghanistan, Laos, Mexico and the U.S.

They added that Luyendijk had also lived with his family in Morocco and North-Sudan while on assignment.