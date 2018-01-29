Stakeholders Chart Path To Effective LG Administration

Stakeholder at the local government areas have called for an all-inclusive, transparent and efficient management of resources and personnel at the grassroot level.

Making their views public during the public hearing of the Rivers State Local Government Bill 2018 (HA9) last Friday, some of the stakeholders say there was need to adopt a transparent accounting system driven by modern information technology.

Presenting his Memoranda on the bill, Auditor-General of the Local Government Councils, Mr Bema Friday said a major challenge in running local government council stems from poor accounting system that is obsolete.

Besides, he recommended, “each local government should have powers to establish a business entity and regulate it”.

The Local Government Council Auditor-General further sought for a consolidated salary scheme for Heads of Local Government Administration, that he said would improve job security and accountability at the councils.

President of National Union of Local Government Employees Union (NULGE), Comrade Franklin Ajunwo, submitted that since the inception of democracy in 1999, most laws of the local councils have not been reviewed and lauded the State Assembly for the initiative.

The Rivers NULGE President however frowned at the huge deductions on the allocation of councils, as he expressed fears that if such deductions continue, it would be difficult to pay council workers.

A representative of the non-governmental organisations from the Citizens Voice Initiative, Sebastian Kpalab argued that since local councils are close to the grassroot, ti is important to ensure there is no vacuum in administration and leadership.

Kpalab pointed out that a situation where elected council tenure elapses and allows for caretaker committees creates room for sit-tight leadership and disjoint in the pursuit of development at the grassroot.

The Citizens Voice Initiative spokesman added: “In Section 9 (3) and in order not to create a vacuum let local government elections be conducted before the expiration of the 3 year tenure, so that there will not be a vacuum”.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Physically Challenged Persons, Tekena Altraide advocated the need to include those with challenges in local council administration.

The SSA opined that there are lots of educated and enlightened physically challenged persons who are ready to offer services and contribute to grassroot development.

Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission Hon Azubuike Nmerukini said the new bill will provide for a unified law for local councils for efficient administration.

Hon Nmerukini explained that since society is dynamic, laws are expected to reflect new developments in order to engender effectiveness.

Meanwhile, House Committee Chairman on Local Government Affairs, Hon Kelechi Nwogu has summoned the Caretaker Committee Chairman to appear before it since many failed to participate in the public hearing last Friday.

Hon Nwogu who represents Omuma State Constituency at the Assembly expressed displeasure that despite invitation sent to the various CTC Chairman, many failed to participate and make contributions to a bill which he said affects them.

“We need to know why the CTC chairman are not here. Their contributions are important, so they will have to appear before the Committee”, he stated.