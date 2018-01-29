S’ South Leaders Seek Restructuring

Leaders of the oil rich South-South region of Nigeria have enjoined the Federal Government to take the issues of restructuring of the nation seriously, stressing that change should begin with the restructuring of the country.

The leaders also demanded a new constitution that would define the powers of the Federal Government and the federating units, adding that restructuring of that would strengthen the nation’s unity.

This is just as the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, told the region’s leaders that the Presidency and the ruling party at the national level, All Progressives Congress, (APC) are not ready to restructure the country.

These were some of the resolutions and positions of the leaders of the South-South geo-political zone, last Saturday at its summit in Port Harcourt organized by the Project Nigerian Movement.

The conveners of the summit which include, Obong Victor Attah, Prof Kimse Okoko, Donald Duke, Chief Idu Amaidhe, Chief Solomon Asemota (SAN), OCJ Okocha (SAN),noted that the problem of the country started when the military modified the 1960 constitution in 1979 when former President Shehu Shagari became president.

Speaking at the occassion, the first governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete- Spiff, who also chaired the summit noted that the nation needs a constitution that would be written by the people to favour their interests, adding that it was time to overhaul the entire governance system of the nation.

Diete-Spiff urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed calls from different ethnic nationalities of the nation on restructuring if he (Buhari) is actually bent on moving the nation for good. According to him, “If there is anything to go by knowing that the president advocates for change is restructuring. I am all ears to hear how the people will convince the powers that be on restructuring. Change begins with restructuring.”