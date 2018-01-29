Retired FIFA Referee Praises NPFL Referees

Retired FIFA referee and adviser to FIFA on referees, Linus Mba says Nigerian referees have displayed professionalism and superb officiating in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Mba told Tidesports source on Saturday, that he was happy and satisfied with the performance of referees so far in the professional league.

He said the current performance of referees was a signal of greater days ahead in officiating of matches in the country.

The retired referee urged the referees to continue to show maturity and impartiality in all matches to restore the confidence of the people.

“I saw very professional and unbiased officiating in the few weeks of the professional league.

“Our referees have proved that they can do it without pressure or intimidation; I am very happy with them,” he said.

Mba, blamed interruption of officiating on “greed and impatience” of some clubs and called for total support for referees.

He however restated his belief on the professionalism of Nigerian referees which according to him “is worth commending’’.

Nigeria’s ongoing professional leagues started on January 14, to end on September 30.