One Golfer Out Of 81 Passes PGA Test

Only one amateur golfer passed this year’s Professional Golfers Association (PGA) qualifying school test to become a professional golfer.

The 11th edition of PGA qualifying school started on Tuesday at Lamingo Golf Club in Jos with 81 participants, but only one of them scaled through.

Samuel Igyem of the host club scored a gross 229, 13 over par to emerge victorious.

Speaking at the weekend shortly after the end of the four-day qualifying school, Igyem thanked God for giving him the grace to become a professional golfer.

The new member of PGA said that he would work had to become a champion not just in Nigeria but beyond.

The Director, PGA of Nigeria, Samson Lawal, said that it was the first time they were registering such a high number of participants in a qualifying school.

Lawal said the process to produce the professional golfers started about a year in various states.

“This type of qualifying school is an international forum where professionals-to-be are tested practically and mentally after having gone through some period of tutoring under seasoned golf professionals,” he said.

The director however announced that those who either passed the practical and failed the theory or passed theory and failed the practical would be given another opportunity.

“They will be re-tested in the next six months at a venue that would be announced to them on a later date.

“But those who failed both playing (practical) and classwork (theory) will go and work harder and come back another year,” he said.

Lawal thanked the state governor, Simon Lalong, and the Lamingo Golf Club management for the success of the qualifying school.

Speaking also, Tang Dapoet, the Captain of Lamingo Golf Club, said it was a big honour to host the event.