N’Delta Youth Reject Cattle Colonies

Thousands of youths from the Niger Delta have declared their opposition to the proposal for a National Grazing Law that would delineate colonies for cattle grazing across states in the country.

The youth, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) made their position known, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

NDYC’s National Co-ordinator, Prince Emmanuel Ogba said the body views the proposal of cattle colonies as one totally out of place because cattle rearing was entirely a private business, and must be addressed as such.

He said: “A situation where you take land belonging to other people to promote another person’s personal business interest is wrong, and akin to robbery. Legalising this robbery by making it constitutional is also tantamount to legalising armed robbery.

“We, the youth of Niger Delta region are totally opposed to the bill. We equally urge our representatives in the two arms of the National Assembly to move against any such bill”, he said.

The youth leader, who commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for rejecting the request for cattle colonies in the state, also called on the various state Houses of Assembly in the South-South to make laws that ban open grazing of cattle in their states.

The group expressed regrets that in spite of several conflicts occasioned by sustained killings by Fulani herdsmen, the Federal Government has been treating the issue with kid’s gloves instead of considering it as a serious threat to the corporate existence of the country.

“If the excesses of the herdsmen are not checked, and the killings and burning of innocent people’s houses continue, I’m afraid it can lead to another full-blown war difficult to equal in the country.

“We call on the Federal Government to rise up to the challenge of the moment, and save the nation from the imminent danger ahead”, he said.

Ogba stated that the Federal Government should rather consider how to clean up the polluted lands in the region and bring development to the people, and not giving out land to herdsmen to swell the profit margin of their personal business.

Chris Oluoh