NDBDA Boss Tasks Staff On Good Conduct

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Engr Tonye David-West, has charged staff of the Authority to emulate the good conduct of those that recently retired from the commission.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

David-West said that the retirees had demonstrated good working relationship throughout their stay in the corporation.

He pointed out that they merited the honour done them due to the hardwork and diligence they attached to their duties.

According to him, such trait, was worthy of emulation.

Recalling some of his achievements in office, he said that both senior and junior staff were promoted promptly.

Another issue he noted was that of the Authority’s security and drivers’ offices which were lacking.

Furthermore, he said that the agency now had an automated water factory which has enhanced revenue and production.

He also revealed that its internally generated revenue had risen to an appreciable height since he assumed office.

Meanwhile, he has called on the staff and others to always put in their best in order to achieve the Federal Government’s aim of establishing the agency.

The Tide gathered that the retirees had served out their 35 years of service as required by law and, or attained the compulsory retirement age of 60 years.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, the Deputy Director, Information Unit, Mr Obum Akawor, lauded the management for the honour done them and promised to maintain a good relationship with the Authority.