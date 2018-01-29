Monarch Promises To Project Varsity

The Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chancellor, Federal University of Dustin Ma, Katsina State, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has said that he will engage the Federal Government to give adequate attention to the university.

He stated that he was impressed with the level of infrastructural development at the permanent site of the university, most significantly the administrative and faculty blocks, library, Information and Technology (ICT) complex, male and female hostels and internal road networks.

This was contained in a speech he delivered at the 2nd and 3rd combined convocation ceremony of the university last Saturday, at the university’s convocation arena.

According to him, the institution is ICT driven, as many of its activities are carried out using ICT, saying that the just concluded post UTME screening and the ongoing registration of students are ICT – based.

“I know that the issue of funding universities in Nigeria is challenging, especially at this time when the allocation from the Federal Government is barely enough to meet even basic needs.

But I will continue to engage the Federal Government at every opportunity to draw attention to this university.”

The Royal Father explained that the university’s maiden convocation graduated only 110 students two years ago, but this number of graduating students has increased to over 756 in the batches, saying that the institution has made significant progress over the years.

“Last time I came here was during the maiden convocation ceremony which was held in January 2016, when only 110 students graduated with various degrees. But today, the number of graduands has increased to 356 for 2015/2016 set and over 400 for 2016/2017 set. These figures show that the university has made significant progress over the time,” he added.

The Chancellor further advised the university management to improve staff and students welfare, and pray that unions in the school should see themselves as partners in progress.

He used the forum to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity he gave him to serve as chancellor of the university.

Tonye Orabere