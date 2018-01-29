Monarch Assures Muslim Council On Inter-Religious Harmony

The Paramount Ruler and Amanyanabo of Abuloma Kingdom, King Bright Ateke Fiboinumama has said that his Kingdom will partner with the Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs (RSCIA) to enhance inter-religious and inter-ethnic harmony in the state.

King Fiboinumama who is the Obeomomuodo I of Abuloma Kingdom who stated this when a 12- member delegation of the state Muslim community, led by the state Islamic leader and Vice President-General, Rivers State Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Abuloma , Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, last Thursday.

The Abuloma Monarch commended the Muslims in his community for their peaceful disposition and enjoined their leadership to continue to encourage them to remain law-abiding and cooperate with the people of the kingdom.

He reiterated his commitment to inter-religious and inter-ethnic harmony in his kingdom, adding that neither Christians, Muslims nor pagans would be harassed for peacefully practising their chosen religion.

King Fiboinumama, a retired Brigadier-General lauded the council for acquiring a permanent secretariat for the Muslim community in the state and pledged to support the project.

Earlier, the Vice President General of the council, and state Islamic leader, Alhaji Nasir Uhor highlighted the activities of the council and noted that the visit was to enable the council express its appreciation for the co-operation and protection of the Muslims in the kingdom, especially during the unprovoked anti-Muslims protest in Oyigbo by IPOB hoodlums.

Alhaji Uhor said the council’s secretariat when fully completed would enhance public enlightenment activities as well as mobilise resources towards embarking on social welfare programmes in the state .

He reiterated that the council would continue to co-operate with the kingdom and thanked the Monarch for his warm reception.

Collins Barasimeye