Lamido Hails Wike On Performance

As political gladiators strategise for positions towards 2019 general election in the country’. The campaign team of a presidential hopeful under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido stormed Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.

Sule, a one-time governor of Jigawa State disclosed his ambition to run for the presidency to the Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

He lauded Wike for his strong commitment to the party and outstanding delivery of infrastructure in the state, saying that he has the zeal and capacity to reposition the nation.

Wike, in his response, described Lamido as one of the consistent, firm and strong pillars of the party.

The governor emphasized the need for those jostling for positions on the platform of PDP to accept the final verdict of the party and to work with whoever emerges finally to take Nigeria out of its comatose under APC-leadership at the centre.

Another major event last week in Brick House was the visit of the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe last Tuesday.

The D-G who came to present an insignia of Hosting right of the National Arts Festival to Rivers State appreciated the elevation of Rivers State to a leading position in Nigeria in terms of tourism.

He explained to the governor the preparedness of the council to organize a befitting NAFEST in the state.

Wike commended the Council and stressed the preparedness of the state to host a successful Arts festival that would be one of the best in the country.

The alleged plot by the APC-led Federal Government to get the 32 cultists declared wanted by the Rivers State Government, out of the hook by granting them amnesty upset things in Government House last week.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah disclosed the plot at a media briefing held at the Banguet Hall and said the aim of those behind the evil plot is to use the cultists in 2019 election.

Okah noted that though the plot is not a surprise to the Rivers State Government, he regretted that it is another obvious way of working against peace and security of the state and declared that the cultists remain wanted elements in the state. Wike made public his position on the controversial cattle colony last Tuesday when D-Source Connect Group visited him in Government House.

He stated that the state has no land to give out for the creation of cattle colony as oil pollution and environmental degradation had destroyed available land.

Wike said: “We will not be drawn into a debate on cattle colony. We don’t have land for any cattle colony in Rivers state”.

Leadership Newspaper, last Friday, presented to Wike a nomination letter as Governor of the year 2017.

A delegation of the publishing outfit led by the Group Managing Director, Mr Abdul Gombe revealed that two former Heads of State and a retired Supreme Court Justice, endorsed the nomination of Wike.

Gombe described Wike as a prepared leader who has provided the right leadership in spite of distractive political activities in the state.

In his response, the governor dedicated the award to God and people of the state who gave him the mandate to serve the state and assured that he would sustain the tempo.

He charged the media to work towards promotion of democracy and to insist on credible election in 2019.

Wike while inspecting the Ogoni-Ndoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road, restated the commitment of his administration to complete the road in good time for rapid development of riverine communities in the state.

Chris Oluoh