Group Trains English Language Teachers

Alumni of the United States Government-sponsored Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme have concluded a four-day workshop for primary school English Language teachers.

The workshop tagged: “A Communicative Approach to English Language Instruction”, was held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State and Abraham Adesanya College of Education, Oyo Town, Oyo State.

A statement by the US Embassy in Nigeria, a copy of which was made available to The Tide indicated that the scholars conducted the training sessions January 17-18, and January 24-25, for the two institutions, respectively.

The Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Ms Darcy Zotter, explained that the workshop was aimed at providing the participants with new ideas and 21st century skills needed to teach English Language in elementary schools.

“U.S. Government exchange alumni have been at the forefront of promoting access to qualitative education, good governance and civic engagement throughout Nigeria.

“They have strong ties to their communities and with the support of the U.S. Mission, create and execute projects to address specific needs, including basic education.

“Our support for this project demonstrates U.S. Government’s continuing commitment to the education sector and English teaching and learning in Nigeria,” Zotter said.

Also speaking, General Secretary, Fulbright Language Scholars’ Association, Ms Oladoyin Abiona, said the alumni group hopes to build a professional network of elementary English Language teachers for knowledge sharing.

According to her, “Our overall objective is to facilitate the advancement of education in Nigeria.”

It would be recalled that the FLTA Alumni under the aegis of Fulbright Language Scholars Association of Nigeria had received a public diplomacy grant from the United States Consulate General in Lagos to train 200 teachers drawn from public and private schools in the two states.

The Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme is a nine-month non- degree study that provides young teachers of English as a Foreign Language the opportunity to refine their teaching skills and broaden their knowledge of American cultures and customs.

The FLTA Fellows, in turn, serve as teaching assistants/teachers of their native language in an American university.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana