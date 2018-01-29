Football Academy Solicits For Support

The coach of Ambassador Academy Football Club of Port Harcourt, West Brown has appealed to Rivers State Government, corporate bodies and well meaning individuals to support the Academy.

West made the appeal in an exclusive interview with Tide sports yesterday at Number one Field, Old Port Harcourt Township during their training session.

He said that the Academy has different categories of players, saying they groom the players at different grades.

“We have groomed many of them that are playing in some big leagues players like Anabraba Obomate who played for Rivers United and Moses Awala that played for Go Round Football Club of Omoku, and a lot of them, that passed through this Academy. We went to schools and discovered a lot of them,” West said.

According to him, the Academy is having problem because of their studies.

We cannot stop their leaving but we are looking for opportunity for them to train mostly after school session or at the weekend and holidays period”, he added.

The coach explained that he usually visits the parents of the boys at their homes and inform the parents of the requirements.

“We are appealing for government sponsorship, corporate bodies and well meaning individuals because, there are a lot of youths on the streets doing nothing and if they are giving opportunity they can do well in different areas of sports”, he stated.

He further said that the registration is free because they are aware that they are all students, adding that the club takes care of most of the important things.

Kiadum F Edookor