Ex-Minister Calls For Floating Pump Price

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Odein Ajumogobia (SAN) has called for a policy and system where pump price of petroleum products should be made to float, as a way to solve problems in the petroleum sector.

He said that the system where the prices of petroleum products are fixed does not guarantee openness and development in the industry, and does not address fundamental issues.

Ajumogobia who made this known in an interview with airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Thursday, noted that the pump price of petrol is directly derived from the price of crude.

“If the price of crude goes up, then the pump price will also go up, and if it comes down, the same thing will happen to the pump price, and that means there will not be a fixed price for the petroleum product, in an ideal situation.

“It is unfortunate in the case of Nigeria, because of the fixed pump price, we do not enjoy reduction in pump price when the price of crude goes down.

“Pump price was supposed to have gone down to as low as N50 per litre of petrol when the crude was sold at the price of $30 in the international market, and this is because the price was fixed at N145 per litre.

“In the same way now that the price of crude has risen to about $60 per barrel, it simply means that pump price could no longer be obtained at N145 per litre, and it has to go up.

“Everywhere in the world where the pump price of petrol is low, it means that it is being subsidised by someone somewhere, and the problem of Nigerians is that we do not want to pay higher pump price of fuel.

“That means that government will have to pay for the difference in the case of higher price so as to create a balance in the system.

The former minister, however, opined that subsidy should be given to those that need it, especially to the poor in the society, through subsidising the public transport sector which the masses largely patronise.

He said that the poor should not be made to suffer at the expense of the rich who have the means to purchase petroleum products at a higher pump price.

“Our problem in Nigeria is that we have all embraced corruption as a people. If you are in public office and did not make or steal money, the people will call you mumu, and except we change our attitude, nothing will work,” he said.

Ajumogobia also called on the Federal Government to ensure proper regulation of petroleum marketers, adding that if the petroleum marketers are not checked, they will do whatever they like.

Corlins Walter