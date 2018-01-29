Don Makes Case For N’Delta Youth …Wants Buhari To Incorporate Them In Governance

A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors, especially those from the South-South geo-political zone among other stakeholders to urgently incorporate mostly Niger Delta youths into governance.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview, in Port Harcourt recently, a university lecturer and former Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Adolphus Toby said it had become imperative for the leadership to provide jobs for the youths who were denied of job placement in governance.

“I plead with the government at all levels to include these youths in its empowerment, scholarships, skills acquisition among other programmes”, he said.

Toby maintained that not until the youths of South-South communities were offered employments, scholarships for the indigent persons as well as other life enhancing necessities, the youth restiveness in the regoin would continue unabated.

The erudite scholar further urged the President and the Governors among other stakeholders in the area not to see youths as destructive agents, but catalysts for positive development.

According to him, “whatever that would encourage these youths of nowadays and future leaders of tomorrow should be done to avert the ills of society rubber-stamped in their lives”.

On security in the zone, he lauded the governors for their renewed security arrangements especially during and after the yuletide, adding that security had tremendously improved under their watch.

He opined that their efforts with security agencies in the zone had reduced security challenges bedeviling the people of the area.

Prof. Toby also commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, especially on infrastructural development and human-capacity building in the past two and half years.

Bethel Sam Toby