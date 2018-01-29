Buhari, Jonathan, Others To Attend Ekwueme’s Burial

President, Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex- President, Good luck Jonathan have indicated their interest to attend the funeral service of Second Republic Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

Chairman of the Publicity Sub-Committee of the South-East Governors’ Committee on the burial, Chief Maja Umeh droped the hint while briefing newsmen at the weekend in Enugu.

Umeh, who presented the programme of activities for the burial commended the Federal Government and South East Governor’s Forum for their commitment in ensuring that the late Igbo political leader is given a befitting burial.

Recalled that Ekwueme, died in a London hospital on November 19, 2017 and will be buried on February 2, 2018, at his home town, Oko, in Orumba North Council Area of Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

Umeh, who was a one-time Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, hinted that the main burial programme will begin with a commendation service in Enugu on Wednesday January 31st, adding that the funeral activities would be a solemn event devoid of partisan political comments.

According to him, “We commend the Federal Government for setting up a National Burial Committee which has representatives of South East Governors Forum and Ekwueme’s family”, he said.

The committee said that the burial arrangements had already started last week Friday, 19th January, 2018 in Lagos where a commendation service was held for late Vice President at Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, and evening of tributes and music at Muson Centre

It said that there was a memorial service at St Marylebone Parish Church, London, on Saturday 20th January, 2018, while there was service of songs and evening of tributes at International Conference Centre, Abuja on Sunday 28th January 2018.

The committee further announced that there would be Parade of Honour for the late Vice President at Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday 29th January, 2018, while there would be service of songs at Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout Enugu on Tuesday 30th January, 2018.