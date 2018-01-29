Benue Killings: Wike Blasts Defence Minister Over Remark …As CAN Laments Fulani Herdsmen Attacks

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali displayed high level of insensitivity for suggesting that the anti-grazing law in Benue State was the cause of killings in the state by Fulani herdsmen.

The minister, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, had said that the blockage of cattle routes across the country was the remote cause of the killings by herdsmen.

Dan-Ali had also said that the implementation of anti-open grazing law in some states was the immediate cause of the killings.

Speaking through the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, Wike said: “So far, there is no indication that the state government is planning to create grazing routes or cattle colonies in the state.

“The statement by the minister only smacks of insensitivity on his (minister’s) part.

“Assuming that grazing routes were blocked, should killing become the next action?

“We are not in a jungle; we are a society of enlightened people. If there is a problem, people should come together, and find a solution to it and not take up arms and kill innocent people.”

He restated the resolve of the state government not to allow any cattle colony in the state, saying that the state does not have any spare land for Fulani herdsmen to graze their cattle.

Wike reiterated widespread position of well-meaning Nigerians that cattle rearing was the private business of those involved, and advised the Federal Government to allow owners of cattle to negotiate allocation of grazing ranches with land owners and community leaders who are willing to do so.

Meanwhile, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Supo Ayokunle has said that the country is passing through difficult times, considering recent killings of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.

Ayokunle who is also the President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC) stated this at the 13th Annual New Year Thanksgiving and Memorial Service, held at the Abraham’s Tabernacle (Baptist International Worship Centre), Sagamu, yesterday, organised by the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel.

The cleric said that the act of killings and destruction of property by suspected Fulani herdsmen is barbaric and unacceptable.

He urged Nigerians, especially Christians alike, to embrace and co-habit in a peaceful manner to end the bloodshed.

Ayokunle faulted claims that the killings had any political undertone, saying “you don’t play politics with the lives of human beings.

“Things are not working in the best way we have thought of. A very difficult time in the history of Nigeria especially the continuous bloodshed. The way it is happening now, it has almost not happened before.

“It is so barbaric, so unbelievable that in a nation with a government, things like that will continue to happen with reckless abandon. It is so unacceptable. We have been speaking about it. It is not a matter of politics, you don’t play politics with the lives of human beings.

“We have no other life to live. So all of you (Christians and Nigerians) have to be praying that our government is going to do the best and what is right so that this nation can experience peace because without peace there won’t be progress.

The former governor urged Nigerians to cultivate the act of thanksgiving, irrespective of situations confronting the country.

Dignitaries at the service include Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Sir Kessington Adebutu, Dr Onaolapo Soleye, Senator Iyiola Omisore and Erelu Abiola Dosunmu.

Others were Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Lekan Mustapha, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, Prince Rotimi Paseda, Alhaja Salmot Badru, Hon. Titi Oseni, Hon. Kayode Amusan, Engr Seyi Makinde, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and Dr Eddy Olafeso, among others.