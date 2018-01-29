Army Alerts Nigerians On Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has called on the public, especially people in the North East to look out for Boko Haram escapees hiding among them and promptly report them to security agencies.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman made the appeal in a statement, saying remnants of the terrorists are on the run and looking for hiding places in communities.

Usman said troops had inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists and routed them from their various hideouts in Sambisa forest.

“Evidently, the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover and begin to filter into isolated communities.

“These defeated Boko Haram terrorists in their desperation to remain relevant, may further resort to employment of suicide bombers to inflict pain and terror on innocent and unsuspecting populace.

“In the light of this, communities and peace loving members of the society are advised to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities, particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities.

“Communities are also enjoined to put in place security measures for reporting incidences.”