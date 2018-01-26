The Wedding Party 2 Rakes In N467m

Romantic comedy sequel, The Wedding Party 2” has become the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time and biggest ever Nigerian Film Internationally. The ELFIKE Film collective, a partnership between Ebonylife films, film one distribution, Inkblot productions and Koga studies is excited to announce that The Wedding Party 2 Destination Dubai (TW2) has earned N412 million at the Nigerian box office and N55 million abroad, making it the biggest Nigerian movie in history with N467 million worldwide.

It has performed brilliantly with audiences in UK, East and South Africa as well as Liberia, of particular note is its unprecedented five week run in UK cinemas, beginning with a sold out 6 screen premiere in London. This is an astonishing feat for a film launched just 5 weeks ago. It has surpassed the success of its predecessor and Nollywood’s most successful movie.

Mo Abudu, CEO Ebony life films is immensely grateful for how much support the movie has received at home and abroad. The success of TWP2 is further proof that Nigerians are willing to watch quality Nollywood movies in cinemas, we are so thrilled by how much viewers have embraced the entire film making process was intense and exhilarating, we would not have asked for a better response to the finished product.

Moses Babatope, Coo of film one distribution remains amazed at the rapid success of the film,” we definitely hoped for the level of success in and out of Nigeria, however, it has been astounding to see particularly in light of the international block buster movies, TWP2 had to contend with at the cinemas, start wars, the last Jedi, Jumanji, Pitch Perfect 3, Ferdinand and Paddington, we look forward to the film opening soon in the USA, Canada, the Caribbean’s and middle East”, he said.

The wedding Party 2 Destination Dubai is out in cinemas now in Nigeria, across Africa and select movie theatres in Europe. Below is the international release schedule: Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia (now showing), Togo, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, Mali and Guinea (now showing), England, Scotland, Netherland (now showing), Belgium February 9, 2018 (TBC), Cyprus, United States, Canada, Jamaica Trinidad (TBC).