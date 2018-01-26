Still On Ogoni Clean-Up

Only few issues of public interest and perhaps, urgent national importance, have attracted a deluge of discourse from stakeholders and indeed, the populace as the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Report on Ogoni.

The UNEP Report and the issues that gave impetus to it have expectedly elicited varied opinions, from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Even more curious and worrisome is the avalanche of accusations and counter accusations that the report has thrown up among the dramatis personae and other interested parties.

Nevertheless, central to the whole saga is the agitation for sincere, transparent and speedy implementation of the report which, as it were, is so clear to Rivers people and in particular, the beleaguered people of Ogoni.

Sadly however, efforts at implementing the report which harps on the Ogoni clean-up and the accompanying remediation efforts leaves much to be desired as it has been anything but impressive.

It is sad and unfortunate that the clean-up exercise is yet to fully take off six years after the UNEP Report was submitted.

More discomforting is the crisis of confidence between the Federal Government and the Ogonis who have repeatedly doubted the government’s sincerity in the orchestrated clean-up issue. This crisis, needless to say, has taken its toll on the overall environment of Ogoniland and the psyche of Ogonis as evinced by their growing remonstrance to the Federal Government over the planned re-entry into Ogoni by some International Oil Companies (IOCs).

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, had for the umpteenth time, sounded it loud and clear that the Federal Government has not done enough to implement the Ogoni clean-up programme.

Reeling out facts of the UNEP Reports and the imperative of its quick implementation, Wike had decried the undue politicisation of the clean-up programme just as Ogoni stakeholders have repeatedly done.

Wike had also warned against the Federal Government’s move to issue fresh oil prospecting license to any oil firm to explore and exploit oil in Ogoniland without first gaining the people’s confidence by fully carrying out the clean-up exercise.

The Tide agrees no less with Wike in denouncing Federal Government’s lackadaisical approach to the clean-up exercise and its move to surreptitiously enlist the services of an IOC in prospecting oil in Ogoniland.

We wonder why is the Federal Government in a hurry to issue oil prospecting licences when the core issues contained in the UNEP report have not been addressed. This smacks of insensitivity and callousness in view of the hardship suffered by the Ogonis in the last six decades.

In view of the oil pollution which has devastated lands and rivers in Ogoni and the harassment of women, which necessitated the opposition to the renewal of oil activities in Ogoniland, we expect the Federal Government to show sympathy to the Ogoni cause as well as respect their rights to good life.

We insist that the implementation of the UNEP Report should be followed religiously to calm frayed nerves and assuage the prevailing despondency and ill-feelings of the Ogonis and other well-meaning Nigerians.

Meanwhile, efforts must be made to ensure a unity of purpose amongst the Ogoni people who, themselves, have vowed not to be cowed by any form of intimidation from any quarter.