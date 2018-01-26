Rivers Weightlifting Boss Tasks Athletes On Commitment

Rivers State Weightlifting Association Coach, Aduche Ojadi, has called on weightlifters in the state to be committed to their chosen carrer as they prepare for the sporting activities of the new year.

Coach Ojadi made the call in an interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, prepration for the 9th Rivers State Sports Festival and National Sports Festival (NSF) are in top gear, saying that for the team to progress and compete favourably in these competitions, the atheletes are expected to bring out the best in them, during the competitions.

“The athletes and the coaches are set to do their best by ensuring that they improve themselves technically and physically as the coaches give them the needed training and instructions concerning the sports”, Ojadi said.

He urged them to work hard and enhance their performance in order to surpass their past record in the previous National fiesta, saying that athletes should ensure they train assiduously.

Coach Ojadi, further advised the weighlifters to put all hands on deck for the task ahead to enable them get to their (team’s) target which is surpass their past records when the festival get sundering.

It would be recalled that the 19th National Sports Festival which has dragged for so long is now shifted to Abuja from Calabar, Cross Rivers State for the hosting right.