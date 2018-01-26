‘PDP, Only Egalitarian Platform For All Nigerians’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it represents the true coalition of Nigerians from across the country.

In a statement, last Wednesday, in Abuja, by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said that its experience in governance and successful rebound from challenges had provided it an edge over every other existing or intending political platforms in the country.

The party however, faulted claims by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, that PDP procured judgement from the Supreme Court, describing it as “unsubstantiated claims”.

The PDP further stated that even the worst critics of PDP concede that the judgment of the Supreme Court, was unprejudiced, uninfluenced and determined completely on merit, for which it was applauded in Nigeria and across the world, adding that the party’s December, 2017 elective National Convention was conducted in a transparent, free and fair manner, and where nobody was “kingmaker”.

According to the statement, the PDP remains that egalitarian platform where all Nigerians express themselves freely in all ramifications, unlike the APC, where very few individuals from within a circle control the instrument of power and governance.

The party affirms that the ruling of the Supreme Court in 2017, which ended the protracted internal feud within its fold reinforced Nigerian’s confidence in it.