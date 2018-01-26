NURTW Crisis: Lagos Suspends Union Activities On Lagos Island

The Lagos State Government within the week ordered the immediate suspension of all activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Lagos Island indefinitely, following the crisis rocking the union in the area.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this shortly after the Security Council meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja and chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Edgal said the decision was to forestall any further breakdown of law and order and ensure that the peace in the area was not hampered.

The police commissioner told members of the NURTW on Lagos Island to ensure they comply with the directive.

He said that government would not hesitate to totally proscribe all union activities if members continued to disturb the peace in the area.

“In view of the crisis rocking the NURTW chapter of the Lagos Island and the insecurity it is creating on the Island, the security council meeting today chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered that union activities be suspended on the Island until further notice.

“We are also using the opportunity to call on NURTW leadership in the state that nobody or group of persons, organisations will be allowed to tamper with the peaceful security situation in Lagos State.

“The government will not hesitate to proscribe completely all union activities in the state if their members do not obey the laws of the land and ensure that their activities do not amount to breaching the peace,” Edgal said.

Reviewing activities in Lagos, he thanked Lagosians for their support in keeping the peace in the state last year.

He said the Command, under his leadership, had started having series of town hall meetings across the state to set the tone for policing in 2018.

“In all the town hall meetings, the message has been the same. We have launched ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’.

“Knowing our neighbour is a vital aspect of community policing and community safety partnership and that aspect will improve neighbourhood security where at least we get to know what our neighbours do and we would be able to report any wrong doing.

“We are expected, wherever we are, either in our homes, in our churches, mosques, business premises, offices, to know who our neighbour is and what our neighbour does.

“ If there is anything suspicious or untoward, we are expected to pass information quickly to the police in line with community policing,” Edgal said.