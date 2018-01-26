NURSS Lauds Wike On 2018 Budget

The leadership of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) Worldwide has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the timely presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill.

This was contained in a communiqué made available to newsmen at the end of an extraordinary congress meeting in Port Harcourt.

The communiqué, signed by the National President of the union, Comrade Patrick Ogbuehi also commended the Governor for his development strides across the State as well as in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The union also commended the Governor for his synergy with the Federal Government and security agencies in checking the wanton killings in Omoku and other parts of the state.

“We commend the Governor for his prompt synergy with the Federal Government and other security apparati for its intervention in curtailing the wanton killings in Omoku and particularly for his sponsorship of three executive bills geared towards ensuring adequate security and sanitation for security related crimes”, it said.

The union which assured the Governor of its full support also pledged its readiness to continue to contribute its quota towards the development of the State.

It, however, called for the payment of students, bursary, procurement of buses for ease of mobility, subvention for administrative exigencies, payment of outstanding school fees for Rivers students studying overseas and appointment of Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs.