Nigerian Homes And Burden Of Infidelity

Infidelity in marital relationship has been an age-long cancer that is eating deep into marriages. A lot of couples and families that began well as lovebirds are now battling with unfaithfulness on the part of one spouse or the other.

Terribly, this monster is trickily creeping into some Christian homes. Both ministers of the gospel and church leaders are falling prey to this vice.

When a man or woman leaves his wife or husband and starts a hide-and-seek relationship with the opposite sex or even with same sex, as the case may be with homosexuals and lesbians; that spouse is an infidel and in for trouble, according to the word of God in Proverbs Chapter 6 Verse 27 which states thus: “can a man take fire in his bosom and his clothe not be burned”.

Marriage is all about transparency and honesty. Apart from unsatisfied sexual relationship in marriage, the next wicked enemies of marriage are dishonesty and lack of patience and transparency.

Can you imagine a couple that shares ideas and opinions on all the happenings of the day with each other, all of a sudden, a spouse becomes indifferent, insensitive and reserved? What has taken place? The forbidden fruit has been eaten and someone has gone hiding.

If there are secrets in your life which your spouse does not know about, and you are not ready to change from that which you are harbouring; you derive joy in breaking the heart of your spouse by living in adultery, then, you are a hypocrite, a suspect, a dishonest and unfaithful partner.

When infidelity creeps into a marriage, a husband or wife that used to be transparent will begin ‘to police’ his or her mobile phones and diaries like ballot boxes. He or she may even tie them to his or her waist and label them “Our-of-bound” from everybody including my wife or husband.

Security codes will be placed on all his social networks and he may decide to do his laundering himself lest his sins will find him or her out.

An unfaithful wife on her part may develop high blood pressure of unknown origin because her heart skips and pants at every sound of her ringing tone. If there is no toilet to run to hide and answer her calls, she will tag the call “wrong number”.

Causes Of Infidelity

Infidelity in marriages can be caused by the nagging and quarrelsome wife or husband especially over trivial issues, disorderly, unkept home, sexually-starved and abused. Others are lack of attention by husband or wife, dishonesty, suspicion, fear of the unknown and many more.

Effects Of Infidelity

Some of the effects of infidelity in marriages include fear, insecurity, heart-breaks, frequent ill-health, bitterness anger, children’s future not secure, possible home-breakage, unwanted divorce, spoilt relationship with the Almighty God and above-all, painful death.

Tackling Infidelity In Marriage

There are several steps to be taken so as to renounce secrets that cause infidelity in our marriages. These include being not in a haste to take decisions. The decision to quit and end the marriage at this time is never the best. Infact, that is just the desire of the enemy, and I believe you would not want to be its victim.

Be a little patient and have self-control so that you don’t do something stupid and regrettable.

Prayer

I know that the body may be weak at this time, but the spirit is always willing. So take time to pray ceaselessly. Run to the altar of God and sincerely pour out your heart and tears to God.

Only He can understand your unending groanings.

Be Positive To Yourself

You should study your Bible more than ever before and listen to gospel inspiring songs than bemoaning your fate and nursing your heart-breaks, shock, anger, pains and fear. Move ahead in 2018 and beyond as a truly changed person despite the present circumstances of life.

Having Flash Back

You are expected to have a flash back of the good times you both shared together and focus on them with sensitivity and sincerity.

Examine Yourself

It is also advisable you search yourself if you are the cause of your spouse’s infidelity. May be, your character has exposed your husband to a strange woman; or your wife has engaged in prostitution and lesbianism because you are always on the move, – “businessman”.

Choosing Convenient Time

You should choose a convenient time to talk it out. No third party should be involved but only the both of you. Make sure the environment is safe and secure.

Be Practical In Word

You should choose your words carefully and be practical in them. Don’t pronounce things from your mouth you will later regret about.

Attack Wisely and Constructively

You should not attack your spouse rather the problem. If there is anybody to take sides with, it is your spouse; if there is any place to run to, run into his arms. He has all it takes to heal that broken heart.

Open Your Heart For Reconciliation

You should ensure that you open your heart for your spouse for reconciliation. According to the gospel of Jesus Christ in 2nd Corinthians chapter 12 verse 9a, “My grace is sufficient for thee; for my strength is made perfect in weakness”.

Conclusively, couples and would-be couples should denounce prostitution, infidelity, poverty, sickness and death in their various marital relationships and shun the temptation of facing the wrath of God in all ramifications in as much as life is concerned. Let us think positively and fear God (Hebrews 10:31).

