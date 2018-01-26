Minister Storms PH Airport ..Tasks Emigrants On Migration Procedures

Following the recent arrival of returnees from Libya at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has advised Nigerians, particularly the youths who want to pursue legitimate careers outside the country to follow the legitimate processes.

Sirika, who disclosed this during his inspection visit to the Port Harcourt International Airport last Tuesday noted that there are legitimate organs and institutions recognised for proper certification and identification of citizens like the Embassies, which should be consulted.

The minister, who was in the company of the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr Saleh Durnoma and other top management of FAAN on the visit to the returnees camp at the airport noted that the Federal Government is not opposed to movement of persons from one place to another, but that such movement must be done through legitimate process.

“This camp was quickly released by FAAN for the returnees to use, because it was an emergency situation, we did not envisage such a thing.

“Those that have returned from Libya will know that it is not worth it compared to what they went through.

“We do not hope that this will continue and it is not all those who returned that are actually Nigerians. This is because Nigeria is the mother of Africa, with over 180 million people.

“Those who want to pursue a legitimate career in another country should follow the due process by approaching the embassies and obtain the requisite permit and not to subject themselves to unnecessary embarrassment”, he said.

Meanwhile, the South-South Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ejike Martins while conducting the minister through the returnees camp, expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation amongst security agents and the FAAN in Port Harcourt.

Martins noted that so far, all the returnees have been evacuated by their various state governments, pointing out that the last group from Cross River State was the last to leave on Monday.

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over delay by some states in evacuating their citizens from the camp, as against the initial policy and plans of the Federal Government to evacuate returnees within 48 hours.

The Coordinator also hinted that more returnees will arrive the Port Harcourt Airport as soon as normal flight operations returns to Libya’s airport and signal received from the Libyan authorities.

Corlins Walter