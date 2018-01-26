MDAs Laud RVHA Over Budget Defence

As the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced committee sitting and budget defence for the 2018 Appropriation Bill, Commissioners for Information and Works have lauded the legislature over the exercise.

The two commissioners, Barr. Emma Okah and Hon Dumnamene Deekor were among the commissioners, who defended the budget estimates of their ministries, last Monday.

Okah said his ministry was poised to provide funds for the various parastatals to work effectively, and to make sure information dissemination remained a top agenda in the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

On his part, Deekor said works was a key sector in the NEW Vision of the administration, hence all listed projects and roads infrastructure will be completed.

The commissioner revealed that so far, over 120 roads were presently under construction, while others had been completed.

Explaining why the state Assembly organised the exercise as part of the process to approve the 2018 Appropriation Bill, House Chairman on Information and Training, Hon Sam Ogeh told newsmen that the legislature was an independent arm of government, and was not under pressure to pass the budget into law.

He said, “This year, we have enough time to ensure that the process is done openly and transparently”.

Ogeh argued that the budget defence exercise was also part of the oversight function, adding “by the time this budget is passed, nothing will be hidden”.

He called on the public to participate, including non-governmental organizations and the media, while explaining that the budget was for the benefit of all citizens in the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Emohua Constituency, assured that areas of shortcomings and constituents not covered in the budget will have the opportunity at the Committee Stage, to be given a fair hearing and included in the budget.