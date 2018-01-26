South Africa’s Jazz music legend and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Hugh Masekela is dead’, he died at the age of 78 in Johannesburg, South Africa after a long battle with prostrate cancer,
According to his family’s statement, after a protracted and courageous battle with prostrate cancer, he passed on peacefully in Johannesburg South Africa surrounded by his family.
The father of South Africa’s Jazz music gained global recognition with his distinctive Afro Jazz sound and hit song “Soweto Blues’. He was number three on the list of top ten African richest musicians.
Jazz Music Idol, Hugh Masekela Dies At 78
South Africa’s Jazz music legend and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Hugh Masekela is dead’, he died at the age of 78 in Johannesburg, South Africa after a long battle with prostrate cancer,