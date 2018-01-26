I’ve Fulfilled My Campaign Promises – Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson says he has fulfilled his campaign promises made to the electorate in the past six years in office.

Dickson also said he was committed to building an egalitarian, infrastructural, sustainable and economically viable state that would stand the test of time.

The governor who was proud of his achievements, explained that despite the difficult terrain which made cost of projects excessively high, his administration had stayed faithful to his campaign promises of all-round development of the deltaic state.

‘The last six years have been devoted to building critical infrastructures in education, health, and road construction. Dickson said

Represented at the event by the Deputy Govenor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, the governor stated this during the commencement of the Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing organised for members of the State Executive Council (SEC) by the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

The briefing which was held at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Ovom Yenagoa was aimed at presenting the scorecard of the six-year administration.

The governor insisted that the investments made in various sectors were capable of catapulting the state to the next level of development.

Dickson who admitted that the import of his administration’s achievement might not be fully appreciated immediately, said his legacies would endure in the sands of time.

While commending members of the cabinet for giving life to his vision, Dickson assured the people of the state of his determination to finish strong and bring to fruition all ongoing foundational projects.

Earlier, the Chief Host of the event and the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, had said that the briefing would present opportunities for members of cabinet who implement policies and projects of the present administration to present their report card with a view to showcasing the achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson in the last five years.

Markson who described Governor Dickson as a true patriot with penchant for development, transparency, accountability and single minded commitment to the public good, said posterity would be kind to the Governor.

He stressed that starting from the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, every member of the State Executive Council, would on daily basis, one after the other, present report of unprecedented harvest of dividends of democracy which had become the signpost of the Seriake Dickson impactful Restoration Government.

The event which was attended by critical stakeholders in the state saw the Commissioner for Works, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, presenting a long list of projects, which crisscrossed transportation, education, public utility and health.