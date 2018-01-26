Huge Expenditure On Security, To Boost Investment – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the huge expenditure on security is aimed at boosting investment-friendly climate in the state.

Speaking on a media phone-in programme organised by Silverbird Communications recently in Port Harcourt, Wike explained that security was key to economic development.

He said, “When you have the enabling environment, it will increase job creation”.

Already, he said the state government had approved the setting up of a new Divisional Police Office in the state, and has commenced renovation and construction of five additional police stations to improve security in the rural areas.

The stations include those in Nkpor, Egbeda and Mgbuosimini communities.

The governor, therefore, called on the citizens to support security agencies by volunteering information and intelligence as a way of curbing violent crimes and other social vices.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to empower the youth and boost small-scale businesses, the state government has disclosed plans to grant loans to businesses and entrepreneurs.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who said this during a live radio programme at the weekend, noted that the government was not ready to give free loans but was working out modalities to identify small-scale businesses that need loans.

He disclosed that the N500million loan scheme announced last week for women was to be granted to only those who were engaged in businesses that are identified.

In addition, he stated that the N1billion grants to the State Microfinance Agency would be used to fund businesses that have been verified, as he assured that the era of giving loans to unidentified beneficiaries were gone.

Wike further stated that aside the loan; the state government had begun effort to revive moribund government-owned firms through public private partnership (PPP).

He revealed that by the time agreement was concluded at reviving the Delta Rubber Company by SIAT, over 2,000 jobs would be created.

Also, he noted that the Palm Estate at Bori in Khana Local Government will also be revived, stressing that, “You cannot overnight create employment … one of the ways to create wealth is to partner private investors”.