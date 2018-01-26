Nollywood screen diva, Genevieve Nnaji seems to care less about viral reports on the last list of the ‘Avengers: Infinity Wars.” Never the less, she is keeping it up with her personal movie project.
The actress has finalized a collaboration with highlife singer and producer, Flavour and music produer Master Kraft for her coming movie, “The Lion Heart” she has also gotten the servies of top musicians, Mater Kraft and Flavor to help her with the theme songs for her movie. She shared shorts of them in a musical booth working on the tracks.
Genevieve Partners Flavour, Master Craft On Lion Heart
