FG Threatens To Revoke PHIA’s Terminal Building Contract

The Federal Government has threatened that contract for the construction of the arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, being handled by Inter-Bau Construction Limited will be revoked for non-performance.

Also, July 2018 has been fixed as the target for the commissioning of the new international wing of the Airport, being constructed by China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this during his working and inspection visit to the airport last Tuesday, expressed anger and total disappointment at the manner the contractor handling the domestic terminal building, was going about the project.

According to him, Inter-Bau went on its own way to do what they want and going about its own time schedule on the work without following the contractual agreement.

“The contractor moved in here in 2012, but unfortunately, he is going at his own speed and has changed the scope of the work on his own.

“The contractor is quite a difficult one and I am completely unhappy and dissatisfied, inspite of all the encouragement given to him to deliver the job.

“This job must be delivered and Port Harcourt is one of the important cities in this country and this suffering here is enough for Port Harcourt.

“We gave the contractor a time line and have paid his certificate and have agreed in writing that there will be no more variation on the contract.

“As the supervising minister, I am not happy and I am determined to deal with them legally and contractually because this is a contract.

“As I am going back, I will review all the processes and will ensure that the contract will be revoked since they cannot cope”, Sirika said.

On the plea by the site manager of the firm to complete the job in five months, Sirika said that he has heard such plea over and over and that government would no longer listen to such plea again.

However, the minister said that the target time for commissioning the international wing would be in July, since the job is more than 80 per cent completed, inspite all the challenges the CCECC had faced.

He also promised that government would provide an independent power generation as well as consider a transport model to shuttle between domestic and international wings of the airport, since they are located a kilometer apart.

Corlins Walter