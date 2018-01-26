Commissioner Tasks Contractors On Timeliness

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has charged contractors in the State to be time conscious in carrying out their construction works.

Dekor gave this charge during an inspection visit to Mgbuosimini, Rumueme and Okania-Ogbogoro Link road in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the state, Tuesday.

The commissioner noted that every construction in the state has a time unit and called on contractors to adhere to the time frame.

He called for synergy between contractors and youths in the host communities to make ongoing construction works ready for prompt delivery.

He admonished them saying, “I urge you to employ as many youths as you can… we are trying to engage the youths in the state in meaningful activities as to reduce crime rate to zero level.”

He charge the host communities where projects are sited to join hands with the state government in sustaining the dividends of democracy in the state.

While reiterating government’s determination in delivering quality jobs in the state for the benefit of the people, the commissioner commended the contractor handling the Omuokiri-Omuoko-Omuwhechi road in Aluu on the level of work in the two weeks of mobilising to site.

According to him, “I am – impressed at what I see on site today, but I charge them to employ more man power to enable them deliver more efficient work in due time.”

Tonye Nria-Dappa