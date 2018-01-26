Buhari Is Clueless, Must Resign Now – Akintoye, Yakassai

A Second Republic Senator, Prof Banji Akintoye has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is clueless and advised the President to immediately resign.

Similarly, prominent Northern leader and elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s desperation for power would not allow him to listen to the voice of reason at this critical period, and bow out when the ovation was loudest.

Akintoye anchored his advice on the fact that Buhari was clueless on how to manage the economy of Nigeria.

The former associate of late nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo, gave the advice while noting that Buhari was not concerned about the suffering of Nigerians.

Featuring yesterday on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former lawmaker insisted that Nigeria has been evaluated as one of the countries with the highest rate of poverty.

According to him, Nigeria is now seen as one of the nations where citizens have the least access to basic amenities.

According to Akintoye, “This president does not seem to know or understand Nigeria, does not seem to care about the suffering of the people, and has no clue at all about managing the economy.”

“If I were to stand in from of him, as a fellow citizen who belongs to my generation, I would say ‘brother, you can’t do this job’.

“I will say to him, ‘my dear brother, you cannot do this job; you have no idea (of) how to do it. Our country is perishing under you, I would advise that you resign (and) not even talk about standing election in 2019’. I think he should resign right now.”

This is coming at a time when former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his gross incompetent to superintend over the nation’s affairs, had advised the president against seeking re-election in 2019.

Also speaking, Yakasai, who voiced his feelings on Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to Buhari, noted that the Owu chief had spoken the mind of millions of Nigerians.

Yakasai said in statement that, yesterday, “Obasanjo letter is an expression of disappointment of Buhari’s administration and it summarises the feelings of Nigerians and non Nigerians”

He said “The Buhari that I know would certainly jettison the advice because of his desperation for power; he is after power, and doesn’t see anything else.

“Buhari share traits with three classes of people that made it difficult for him to see reason. A man looking for power doesn’t need advice; same thing is applied to a man seeking for love, and the one seeking the hand of a woman,” Yakassai argued.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said the bitter truth of former President Olusegun Obasanjo will heal President Muhammadu Buhari better than the corrosive deception of political pilgrims around the Presidential Villa, Abuja.