Bonny Founders Hail NLNG Over Road Project

The people of Grand Bonny in general and the Founding House of Grand Bonny (Bristol-Alagbariya Royal House) in particular have hailed Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for partnering to embark on a N120 billion Bonny-Bodo road project.

The commendation was contained in a letter jointly addressed to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah signed by the Se-Alabo of Ancient Grand Bonny, Aseme-Alabo Edward T. Bristol-Alagbariya and made available to The Tide, recently.

The letter dated January 8, 2018 and also copied President Muhammadu Buhari, described the mega project as a “clear manifestation of exemplary social responsibility effort of the NLNG towards public good in Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom”.

In a chat with The Tide, Bristol-Alagbariya explained that the Council of Founding Ancestors and Aboriginal Owners of Ancient Grand Bonny Kingdom belong to an Association of Duawaris (Founding and Aboriginal Royal Houses) of Grand Bonny Kingdom which has a Corporate Affairs Commission Registration No. CAC/IT/100619.

He said that the partnership between the Federal Government and NLNG to build a federal road from Bodo to Bonny would further present Bonny as a mainstay of Rivers State and Nigeria’s economy.

Bristol-Alagbariya, who is also a senior Law lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt said the road project, when completed, would provide a great assistance to the people of Bonny community, promote the well-being of the people and development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region particularly Grand Bonny Kingdom.

The traditional ruler cum-educationist called on his people to ensure that nothing prevents the smooth take-off and completion of the road project and to assist in every possible manner.

However,Bristol-Alagbariya also called on the Federal Government, NLNG, the contractor of the project, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and the agents of the principals associated with the project to generate benefits of the project, such as compensation, employment and subcontracting and supply services, adding that such benefits be extended fairly and equitably to the respective houses and people of the kingdom in a socially just manner.

