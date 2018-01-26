The Nigeria music industry has come of age, gone are the days when mediocrity was the norm, now every artiste has stepped up their game Wizkid is flying the flag overseas, Yemi Alade is doing big things on her music tours, Davido is enjoying a resurgence and Mr. Eazi is making everyone proud.
These are the artistes currently doing us proud with their latest songs from the likes of Maxi Priest and Yemi Alade, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy, D’Banj, DJ Neptune, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and Tim Lyre. They include:
(1) Maxi Priest Ft Yemi Alade:- “This Woman” Bodega world music releases “This Woman” the official music video for the first single off maxi priest’s new Afro beat album featuring leading African female artiste, Yemi Alade, the video was directed by Wole Ogundare.
(2) D’Banj Ft Mr. Real and Slim case (Issa Banger)
(3) Burna Boy Ft Lily Allen: ‘Heaven’s Gate’
(4) Femi Kuti: ‘One people, one wrold’
(5) Wande Coal “Turkey Nla”
(6) Olamide: Science student
(7) DJ Neptune Ft Mr. Eazi: Mia-Mia’
(8) Tim Lyre: Right Now
(9) Mr Real: Legbegbe’
(10) Ojayy Wright: “Full moon Davido Cover’
Behold, 10 Naija Songs Ruling The Airwave …As Davido, Wizkid, Others Up Their Game
The Nigeria music industry has come of age, gone are the days when mediocrity was the norm, now every artiste has stepped up their game Wizkid is flying the flag overseas, Yemi Alade is doing big things on her music tours, Davido is enjoying a resurgence and Mr. Eazi is making everyone proud.