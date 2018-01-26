Andonis Endorse Wike For Second Term

Leaders and people of Andoni Local Government Area have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term.

The endorsement was announced at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, when traditional rulers and political leaders led Andoni people on a solidarity visit to the governor.

In an address, former Deputy Governor of Rivers State and leader of the delegation, Engr Tele Ikuru said that Wike has executed key projects for the people, with others still ongoing.

He said the people were appreciative of the fact that two traditional stools in the area have been upgraded to first class.

Ikuru noted that Andoni people will work diligently for the victory of the governor in 2019 because they believe in his leadership style.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani praised Wike for the role he played in the emergence of an Andoni son, Prince Uche Secondus, as the National Chairman of PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Okaama of Ngo Town, King Job William Okuruket commended the governor for the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Ngo, and the rehabilitation of schools in the local government area.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike announced the commitment of his administration to the completion of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road.

He assured the Andoni people that his administration will partner with them to improve security in their communities.

The governor thanked Prince Uche Secondus and other Andoni leaders for supporting his gubernatorial ambition in 2015, adding that he will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes for them.