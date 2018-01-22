Wike Lauds RSG, FRSC’s Collaboration …Says It Has Improved Revenue Base

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for collaborating with the state government to improve her revenue base.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike said that the partnership with FRSC has been productive.

Wike directed the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, to work with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RSIRS) to provide office accommodation for the FRSC Plate Number Production Team.

The governor also directed the works and transport commissioners to work with the FRSC to produce road signs for safety on the roads.

He said: “I believe that the FRSC is doing quite well. It is because the FRSC is doing well that is why the level of accidents has reduced.

“It is also necessary for the FRSC to embark on public enlightenment to encourage drivers and road users to respect traffic rules”.

Earlier, the Corps Marshall of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had commended the Rivers State governor for making the work of the FRSC easier through massive road construction and rehabilitation.

Oyeyemi called for greater collaboration with the Rivers State Government in the area of plate production and the erection of road signs across the major roads in the state.

The Corps Marshall stated that the collaboration will lead to more revenue for Rivers State.

He said before the end of the first quarter of 2018, the FRSC will set up licence production offices in Ahoada and Bonny.