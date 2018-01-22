Wike Assures On Isiokpo Road Projects

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the construction of Isiokpo internal roads will be delivered on schedule to rejuvenate the economy of the ancient town.

In an interview with journalists after projects inspection, last Wednesday, Wike expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by the contractor.

He charged the contractor to ensure that the roads are constructed in line with the designs laid out by his administration.

According to the Rivers State governor, Isiokpo internal roads are key to the development of the area, which was neglected by the immediate past administration for political reasons.

He said: “The inspection of the Isiokpo internal roads today revealed that the contractor is doing a great job.

“We shall continue to supervise the project to ensure that the contractor delivers on schedule and in line with approved specifications”.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection visit by former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Commissioner for Works, Dum Dekor, Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye and former Ikwerre Caretaker Committee Chairmen, Eloka Tasie-Amadi and Samuel Nwanosike.

A representative of the contractor and Area Manager of Lubrik, Mr Rabih assured the governor that the project will progress as planned.

The Rivers State governor on December 22, 2017, flagged off the construction of 22 roads, measuring 22.6kilometres in Isiokpo town.

Also, last Tuesday, Wike inspected ongoing construction of the Judges Quarters in Port Harcourt.