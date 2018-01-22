UWN Set To Do Documentary On Adekuoroye

United World Wrestling (UWW) has perfected plans to record a feature documentary on the Commonwealth Champion, Odunayo Adekuoroye.

The media unit of the UWW led by Tim Foley are expected in Nigeria next month for the project which will highlight the potentials and achievements of the 24-year old, who became nigeria’s first-ever silver-medialist at the World Championships in August 2017.

At just 24, Adekuoroye has won several laurels in the sport. She is a 3-time African Champion, an All Africa Games (2015) gold-medalist, a world bronze-medalist as well as Golden Grand Prix champion, to mention but a few.

The Wrestling Queen is currently taking part in Season three of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in India with her team Mumbai Maharathi. She helped her previous teams; Mumbai Garuda and Punjab Royals to the title in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the only wrestler till date to win the PWL twice.