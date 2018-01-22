Sunshine Striker Joins Kazakhstan’s Club

Former home-based Super Eagles strike, Tunde Adeniji has joined Kazakhstan Premier League club, FC Atyrau on a one-year deal.

Adeniji has been looking to get his career back on track after severing ties with Bulgarian outfit, Levski Sofia, on mutual consent late last year.

He was linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, Portland Timbers and DC United, as well as Finnish club, HJK Helsinki, but it was FC Atyrau who won the race for his signature.

The 22 year old was second top scorer behind Gbolahan Salami in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the 2014/2015 season while starring for Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure.

The striker joined Levski Sofia in January 2016 and after a fairly successful campaign in his first season at the club, he struggled to impress this team prompting the decision of the club to allow him move elsewhere.

He was a member of Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles team at the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda.